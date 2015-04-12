PAW Patrol
Jungle Pups: Pups Save a Golden Sweetie/Jungle Pups: Pups Save the Giant Ants
Season 10 E 15 • 01/11/2024
The pups rescue Sweetie when she sneaks into the Hidden Jungle and finds a mysterious orb which causes everything she touches to turn to gold. The Pups must save a colony of giant ants from destroying the Hidden Jungle and themselves.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:10
S2 • E22PAW PatrolPups Save a Snowboard Competit
Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried under a blanket of snow.
12/04/2015
Full Episode
22:39
S3 • E2PAW PatrolPAW Patrol: "Pups Save the Soccer Game/Pups Save a Lucky Collar"
Mayor Humdinger challenges the Adventure Bay team to a soccer match, Ryder and the Paw Patrol are called in to play.
01/22/2016
Full Episode
23:09
S3 • E4PAW PatrolPups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol/Pups Save a Lost Tooth
Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol and recruits Chickaletta, Cali, Turtle, and Bunny.
04/09/2016
Full Episode
23:10
S3 • E8PAW PatrolPups Save Daring Danny X/Pups in a Fix
Daring Danny gets inspired by Ryders brave rescue stunt and attempts a stunt of his own, to jump 10 cars with an ATV!
04/09/2016
Full Episode
23:10
S3 • E15PAW PatrolTracker Joins the Pups!
Ryder and the pups are on their way to the jungle. Carlos has fallen into a deep pit. He is saved by a big-eared pup named Tracker.
09/28/2016
Full Episode
23:10
S7 • E18PAW PatrolPups Save the Marooned Mayors/Pups Save the Game Show
While out ice fishing, Mayors Goodway and Humdinger, along with Chickaletta, get stuck in an ice crevasse. The Wingnuts' farm plays host to a rootin' tootin Game Show hosted by Cowgirl Beryl!
12/11/2020
Full Episode
23:10
S8 • E8PAW PatrolPups Stop the Cheetah
Pups Stop the Cheetah: When the Cheetah swipes the Paw Patroller to fulfill her nefarious plan to destroy the jungle and build the cheating-est racetrack ever, the Paw Patrol must get a brand new vehicle and stop her!
09/10/2021
Full Episode
23:10
S10 • E1PAW PatrolPups Save the Wacky Water Skiers/Pups Save the Mayor’s Assistant
When Emmy and Eddie take a joyride, Hurricane Harrigan and Cap’n Turbot get caught water skiing behind the out-of-control boat. Daring Danny X becomes Mayor Humdinger’s assistant and builds a theme park! A jealous Humdinger sabotages the rides.
07/10/2023
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E11PAW PatrolCharger's Christmas Adventure/Pups Save Great Uncle Smiley's Cup
Charger helps the Paw Patrol rescue Santa and his helpers when a blizzard at the North Pole threatens to close down Christmas. Mayor Humdinger enlists Digi & Tal to help him win a hockey game, it's up to the pups to undo the mayhem the team causes.
11/27/2023
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E12PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Find a Hidden Jungle
Tracker stumbles into a hidden jungle and its animal inhabitants who are frightened by the rumblings of an impending volcano. It's up to Ryder and the pups to use their new animal vehicles to rescue the creatures from the hot lava and save their home.
01/08/2024
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E13PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Save the Big, Big Animals
When the Hidden Jungle animals appear to be uncharacteristically frightened, Marshall discovers a saber-tooth tiger has been stalking them. And the big-fanged tiger is not the only creature strangely awakening from long, long ago.
01/09/2024
Full Episode
23:09
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E14PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Save the Meerkat Pirates/Jungle Pups: Pups Save a Hum-Hippo
Arrby recruits a crew of Meerkats to gather magical seeds. It's up to the Pups to recover the seeds and rescue Arrby and crew. Mayor Humdinger wants a hippo as his new hench-animal, but needs a rescue when it gallops off with Humdinger on his back.
01/10/2024
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E15PAW PatrolJungle Pups: Pups Save a Golden Sweetie/Jungle Pups: Pups Save the Giant Ants
The pups rescue Sweetie when she sneaks into the Hidden Jungle and finds a mysterious orb which causes everything she touches to turn to gold. The Pups must save a colony of giant ants from destroying the Hidden Jungle and themselves.
01/11/2024
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E16PAW PatrolPups Save a Windswept Polar Bear Cub/Pups Save a Drive-In
When a windstorm sends a polar bear cub down to Adventure Bay, it's up to Ryder, Everest, and the pups to bring the baby bear back to its family.The Pups must save Mayor Humdinger from a runaway movie projector at the new drive-in.
01/15/2024
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E17PAW PatrolPups Save a Baby Caribou/Pups Save Luke and his Luke-Alike
When a baby caribou winds up speeding down a mountainside. It's up to the PAW Patrol to save the calf and reunite him with his family.When Luke Stars gets blown away in a giant tumbleweed, Digi and Tal make a duplicate which dances out of control.
01/17/2024
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E18PAW PatrolPups Save a Disappearing Flounder/Pups Save Little Grandpa and Mr. Alex
When Cap'n Turbot's ship disappears, the PAW Patrol must venture into the mysterious Adventure Bay Triangle to find the missing vessel. When Alex and Mr. Porter swap roles, the pups must help track down the Mini-Patrol after they go missing.
01/22/2024
Full Episode
23:10
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E19PAW PatrolPups Save the Elephant Spa/Pups Save an Underwater Otis
While trying to save Traveling Travis, Ryder and the pups stumble across the legendary Elephants Spa. Uncle Otis believes he's found gold but when Sid the Pirate tries to jump on Otis's claim, Otis gets trapped in a sunken shipping container.
01/24/2024
You may also like1 Video