PAW Patrol S9 • E6 Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish

Big Truck Pups Save a Sliding Chalet/Big Truck Pups Save a Really Big Dish: When Mayor Humdinger's mountain vacation literally goes downhill, it's up to the Pups to stop Jake's Chalet before it crashes. Mayor Humdinger messes with the satellite dish and downs a satellite and the town's communication systems.